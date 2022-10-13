First Alert Forecast: rain exits, sunshine returns Thursday

THURSDAY: Most of the rain will exit the area pre-dawn; gradually, clouds will follow suit. Expect breezes to stay a bit elevated – but turn more northerly to usher in another drop in humidity and brighter skies. Highs will still top out in the upper 70s to lower 80s. We’ll stay clear overnight with lows in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

FRIDAY: Rounding out the work and school week with another stellar day. Expect a cool start in the 40s and 50s to give way to a warm finish with highs in the lower to middle 80s. Sunshine will win out the day yet again. Skies will remain mostly clear overnight with lows in the middle to upper 50s.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Heading into the weekend, Saturday will feature mostly sunny skies with muggier air filtering into the region. We’ll top out in the middle to, a few, upper 80s. Clouds will start to thicken overnight ahead of another system that is due to move in through Sunday into early Monday. This will yield another chance for rain and storms and a more substantial cool down in the extended period. By mid-next week, expect highs in the 60s, lows well into the 40s. Some spots mid-week could drop into the upper 30s, yielding a chance for our first patches of frost this season.

TALKIN’ TROPICS: Tropical Storm Karl formed in the Bay of Campeche Tuesday. While its proximity may seem alarming, the lack of steering currents will keep the storm meandering in the far southwest Gulf, eventually coming ashore in central Mexico by Friday. West of the Cabo Verde Islands is a small disturbance that may enter a marginally favorable environment for development in the next few days, but expect any development to be slow as it tracks westward.

Patrick Ellis

WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

