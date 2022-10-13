LawCall
Canton woman killed in drunk driving crash involving two teenagers

By Joseph Doehring and WLBT.com Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 2:49 PM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
RANKIN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A woman from Canton has died after being involved in a fiery wreck on Highway 471 in Brandon.

It happened on October 8 just before midnight.

A Rankin County Sheriff’s Office police report provided by the victim’s family says that Beverly Luckett, 61, was killed after her vehicle and another vehicle collided.

Two teens were in the other vehicle, the report shows.

The driver, 17-year-old Colby Tackett, of Brandon, had a blood alcohol level above the legal limit, according to the report, and he was subsequently charged with DUI negligent homicide.

Tackett blew a .131 on a preliminary breath test. The legal limit in Mississippi is .08. The passenger, a 19-year-old, refused a breathalyzer, deputies recorded in the report.

Deputies could “sense and smell an intoxicating beverage coming from” the teens, the report indicates, which prompted the test.

The report said Tackett told investigators he had two beers prior to the accident. The Ford F-150 the teens were in caught on fire and exploded shortly after first responders arrived.

Calls to the Rankin County Sheriff’s Department have not been returned.

