LawCall
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Careers
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Ask the Experts
Power of Pink

An inner city garden which feeds a community now serves as a recycling host site

By Roslyn Anderson
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 6:43 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - An inner-city garden that started feeding a neighborhood is now working to keep the community litter free. The garden’s creator wants water bottles distributed in the city to be disposed of properly and is helping to make that happen.

The Sharing is Caring Neighborhood Block Garden on Powers Avenue is now a recycling host site, accepting plastic bottles and other recyclables from the community.

“I go house to house and collect the water bottles,” said garden creator Norma Michael.

For about a month the military veteran has returned to the same homes where she delivered free water to retrieve those bottles. In September Michael and her nephew, Derrick Lawson went door to door throughout the neighborhood providing free water for the elderly and those without transportation. Now she is asking them to return those plastics to the Sharing is Caring recycling site.

“It’s just great that they want to turn around and do something helpful to keep the earth from just being destroyed,” said Michael.

Residents have so far filled three super sacks with plastic bottles. Plastic bags, bottled water plastic wrappings, milk, and other containers are also accepted.

“It really helps my efforts of Keeping Jackson Beautiful a lot easier,” said Keep Jackson Beautiful Executive Director Keelan Sanders.

Michael is working with Keep Jackson Beautiful, Replenysh, and Environmentality Recycling to keep the plastics out of landfills. The nature lover downloaded the Replenysh app to establish the site.

“As of this week we’ve collected over 10,000 pounds of plastics throughout the city, but that’s only just a drop n the bucket of what actually has been put out there,” said Sanders.

The neighborhood garden is one of 15 private and public recycling sites in the city. Sanders said more recycling sites are being added daily across the city.

He suggests crushing the plastic bottles and other containers, removing excess air and water to take up less space. Keep Jackson Beautiful hopes residents will use the recycling sites being created daily in the city.

“I’m just glad to be a part of something positive,” added Michael.

The environmentalist plans to keep the recycling open indefinitely.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rankin Co. man arrested for aggravated assault
Rankin Co. business owner arrested for aggravated assault
Detective Myiesha Stewart was shot and killed in the line of duty Tuesday night.
Greenville police officer killed in ‘shootout,’ suspect in custody
Pregnant Jackson woman, unborn baby die after mother shot in head
Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders motions to his players during an NCAA football game...
Coach Prime is SWAC, he’s also a blessing to Jackson, council members say
JPD: 9-year-old girl killed in accidental shooting at apartment complex

Latest News

FILE - Hinds County Chancery Judge Crystal Wise Martin listens as lawyer Rob McDuff, attorney...
Mississippi judge blocks private schools’ tax-funded grants
New MSDH programs to help patients as hospitals in the Delta struggle
New MSDH programs to help patients as hospitals in the Delta struggle
Several MS lawmakers push to decriminalize test strips that detect fentanyl
Several MS lawmakers push to decriminalize test strips that detect fentanyl
Several MS lawmakers push to decriminalize test strips that detect fentanyl