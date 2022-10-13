An inner city garden which feeds a community now serves as a recycling host site

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - An inner-city garden that started feeding a neighborhood is now working to keep the community litter free. The garden’s creator wants water bottles distributed in the city to be disposed of properly and is helping to make that happen.

The Sharing is Caring Neighborhood Block Garden on Powers Avenue is now a recycling host site, accepting plastic bottles and other recyclables from the community.

“I go house to house and collect the water bottles,” said garden creator Norma Michael.

For about a month the military veteran has returned to the same homes where she delivered free water to retrieve those bottles. In September Michael and her nephew, Derrick Lawson went door to door throughout the neighborhood providing free water for the elderly and those without transportation. Now she is asking them to return those plastics to the Sharing is Caring recycling site.

“It’s just great that they want to turn around and do something helpful to keep the earth from just being destroyed,” said Michael.

Residents have so far filled three super sacks with plastic bottles. Plastic bags, bottled water plastic wrappings, milk, and other containers are also accepted.

“It really helps my efforts of Keeping Jackson Beautiful a lot easier,” said Keep Jackson Beautiful Executive Director Keelan Sanders.

Michael is working with Keep Jackson Beautiful, Replenysh, and Environmentality Recycling to keep the plastics out of landfills. The nature lover downloaded the Replenysh app to establish the site.

“As of this week we’ve collected over 10,000 pounds of plastics throughout the city, but that’s only just a drop n the bucket of what actually has been put out there,” said Sanders.

The neighborhood garden is one of 15 private and public recycling sites in the city. Sanders said more recycling sites are being added daily across the city.

He suggests crushing the plastic bottles and other containers, removing excess air and water to take up less space. Keep Jackson Beautiful hopes residents will use the recycling sites being created daily in the city.

“I’m just glad to be a part of something positive,” added Michael.

The environmentalist plans to keep the recycling open indefinitely.

