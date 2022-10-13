18-wheeler nearly hit after getting stuck on train tracks in Terry

LawCall
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
TERRY, Miss. (WLBT) - An 18-wheeler was nearly hit after getting stuck on train tracks near Highway 51 Thursday.

The driver of the truck says she was picking up a load in Terry and was then headed to Ohio around 1 p.m. when her GPS took her to Sawmill Road, where there are no warning signs for trucks.

Sources say the oncoming train was notified just minutes before approaching the 18-wheeler, resulting in the train being able to come to a full stop before an encounter.

After being idle for around two hours, the train was able to pass once a wrecker removed the truck off the tracks.

