WATCH: Julie Levanway whips up a white bean chili recipe on Today at 11

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you’re a fan of beans and would like a warm soup to cozy up to this fall, check out this white bean chili recipe by Julie Levanway on Today at 11.

Wanna try it for yourself?

Here are the ingredients and recipe:

4 tablespoons olive oil

1 ½ pound of cooked chicken breast, shredded

1 cup diced onion

5 cloves garlic, minced

1 tablespoon chopped jalapeno

1 packed cup cilantro leaves, roughly chopped

1 teaspoon cumin

1 teaspoon oregano

1 teaspoon paprika

¼ teaspoon cayenne pepper

¼ teaspoon black pepper

¼ teaspoon salt

4 15.8 cans white beans, drained

6 cups chicken broth or stock

16 ounces frozen corn

2 4-ounce cans diced green chile peppers, undrained

In a large pan heat 4 tablespoons of olive oil. Add onion, garlic, and jalapeno, and stir frequently for about 5 minutes or until onion and jalapeno are softened. Add ½ cup chopped cilantro to the pan. Stir well to incorporate herbs with sauteed vegetables. Add cumin, paprika, cayenne pepper, black pepper, and salt to the pot. Cook these ingredients for about 2 to 3 minutes. Add white beans and chicken broth. Stir thoroughly to incorporate ingredients. Let the chili mixture simmer for up to 2 hours. Once the beans are softened use a potato masher to mash them beans until desired consistency. Add chicken, corn, and green chiles and stir well. Simmer for approximately 10 to 15 minutes or until bubbly. When ready to serve put it in your bowl and garnish it with sour cream, cilantro, and sliced Jalapenos (if desired).

