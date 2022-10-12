LawCall
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Careers
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Ask the Experts
Power of Pink

WATCH: Julie Levanway whips up a white bean chili recipe on Today at 11

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 1:57 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you’re a fan of beans and would like a warm soup to cozy up to this fall, check out this white bean chili recipe by Julie Levanway on Today at 11.

Wanna try it for yourself?

Here are the ingredients and recipe:

  • 4 tablespoons olive oil
  • 1 ½ pound of cooked chicken breast, shredded
  • 1 cup diced onion
  • 5 cloves garlic, minced
  • 1 tablespoon chopped jalapeno
  • 1 packed cup cilantro leaves, roughly chopped
  • 1 teaspoon cumin
  • 1 teaspoon oregano
  • 1 teaspoon paprika
  • ¼ teaspoon cayenne pepper
  • ¼ teaspoon black pepper
  • ¼ teaspoon salt
  • 4 15.8 cans white beans, drained
  • 6 cups chicken broth or stock
  • 16 ounces frozen corn
  • 2 4-ounce cans diced green chile peppers, undrained

In a large pan heat 4 tablespoons of olive oil. Add onion, garlic, and jalapeno, and stir frequently for about 5 minutes or until onion and jalapeno are softened. Add ½ cup chopped cilantro to the pan. Stir well to incorporate herbs with sauteed vegetables. Add cumin, paprika, cayenne pepper, black pepper, and salt to the pot. Cook these ingredients for about 2 to 3 minutes. Add white beans and chicken broth. Stir thoroughly to incorporate ingredients. Let the chili mixture simmer for up to 2 hours. Once the beans are softened use a potato masher to mash them beans until desired consistency. Add chicken, corn, and green chiles and stir well. Simmer for approximately 10 to 15 minutes or until bubbly. When ready to serve put it in your bowl and garnish it with sour cream, cilantro, and sliced Jalapenos (if desired).

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Detective Myiesha Stewart was shot and killed in the line of duty Tuesday night.
Greenville police officer killed in ‘shootout,’ suspect in custody
Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders motions to his players during an NCAA football game...
Coach Prime is SWAC, he’s also a blessing to Jackson, council members say
Beginning with students enrolling at MC for the fall 2023 semester, eligible students from the...
New scholarship at Mississippi College pays full tuition
Man arrested for killing woman in Jackson, among several other crimes
Braylon's family was killed in a fiery crash when a car crossed into their lane, causing a...
Teen loses parents, sister in fiery crash driving home from his football game

Latest News

Greenville police officer killed in ‘shootout,’ suspect in custody
Greenville police officer killed in ‘shootout,’ suspect in custody
Walter Brister, IV, 21of Mandeville, LA,
Son of former NFL player comes forward as driver in deadly Ben Hur hit-and-run
Oncologist shares 3 possible signs and symptoms of breast cancer
Oncologist shares 3 possible signs and symptoms of breast cancer
WATCH: Julie Levanway whips up a white bean chili recipe on Today at 11
WATCH: Julie Levanway whips up a white bean chili recipe on Today at 11