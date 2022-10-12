Things To Know for Wednesday, October 12

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed.

1. Greenville police officer killed in ‘shootout,’ multiple people injured

The Mississippi Association of Chiefs of Police identified the fallen officer as Greenville Police Detective Myiesha Stewart. (Sen. Derrick Simmons)

A Greenville police officer has died in the line of duty after what’s being described as a big shootout. It happened on Highway 1 and Highway 82 in Greenville around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday. In a statement to the media, the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation said, “MBI is currently assessing this critical incident and gathering evidence. Upon completing their investigation, agents will share their findings with the local Attorney General’s Office.” The Mississippi Association of Chiefs of Police identified the fallen officer as Greenville Police Detective Myiesha Stewart.

2. Soybean farmer describes how the low Mississippi River levels are impacting harvest season

3 On Your Side is breaking down how the low Mississippi River is causing a hit to the pocketbook for different industries. We met with one farmer who has been forced to re-evaluate his usual harvest timeline. The Mississippi River is getting so low that the domino effect reaches far beyond its sandy banks. “We typically deliver our soybeans to Vicksburg,” described Ted Kendall, The Gaddis Farms President. “And, you know, within the last couple of weeks, they’ve either shut down the elevator there where we couldn’t deliver our very limited ability to take some beans in there.” Ted Kendall’s farm managed to get half of its soybean crop to this grain elevator in Vicksburg. However, he knew there was a problem when a full truck returned last week saying they weren’t taking anymore.

3. Blue Cross Blue Shield subscriber needing surgery is caught in the middle of the battle with UMMC

A woman in need of surgery is among the thousands caught in the middle of the battle between Blue Cross Blue Shield and the University of Mississippi Medical Center. Things may be getting worse for her and others. Negotiations between the insurance provider and hospital ended Friday to the disappointment of patients and the State Insurance Commissioner. “It is a continuous growth,” said Jennifer Lott describing her extended right jaw. “I don’t know if it’s gotten worse or if it’s stayed the same.” The Madison resident suffers from a genetic disorder that causes abnormal jaw growth. Blue Cross Blue Shield is her insurance provider, but her doctor is at the University of MS Medical Center. She’s been unable to have surgery there because of the disagreement over reimbursement rates. Ironically, the 26-year-old is the manager of the coffee shop at UMMC and can’t get treatment there.

