Recycling returns to the Capital City thanks to local organizations

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Recycling is back in the Capital City thanks to a couple of local organizations.

Keep Jackson Beautiful, Replenysh, and EnvironMentality partnered to implement a recycling program for the citizens of Jackson.

“The water crisis placed the focus on collecting water bottles, but this recycling program is more than just water bottles,” said Executive Director of Keep Jackson Beautiful Keelan Sanders. “We are collecting PET plastics #1 water & soft drinks bottles, with some locations accepting PET #2 plastics detergent bottles and cardboards. We currently have over 15 public and private collection locations and growing.”

On October 15, from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., the organizations will be raising awareness of the Keep Jackson Beautiful citywide recycling program with a buyback day of aluminum cans at $0.50/lb. and PET #1 water/soda bottles at $0.10/lb.

“While Replenysh was initially focused solely on the plastic bottles, the distribution sites also turned their attention to recycling the cardboard and shrink packaging related to bottle distribution,” said founder Mark Armen.

The event will take place at 605 South Gallatin Street in Jackson.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.