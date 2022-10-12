LawCall
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Careers
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Ask the Experts
Power of Pink

Recycling returns to the Capital City thanks to local organizations

(WLBT)
By Patrice Clark
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 7:44 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Recycling is back in the Capital City thanks to a couple of local organizations.

Keep Jackson Beautiful, Replenysh, and EnvironMentality partnered to implement a recycling program for the citizens of Jackson.

“The water crisis placed the focus on collecting water bottles, but this recycling program is more than just water bottles,” said Executive Director of Keep Jackson Beautiful Keelan Sanders. “We are collecting PET plastics #1 water & soft drinks bottles, with some locations accepting PET #2 plastics detergent bottles and cardboards. We currently have over 15 public and private collection locations and growing.”

On October 15, from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., the organizations will be raising awareness of the Keep Jackson Beautiful citywide recycling program with a buyback day of aluminum cans at $0.50/lb. and PET #1 water/soda bottles at $0.10/lb.

“While Replenysh was initially focused solely on the plastic bottles, the distribution sites also turned their attention to recycling the cardboard and shrink packaging related to bottle distribution,” said founder Mark Armen.

The event will take place at 605 South Gallatin Street in Jackson.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

shipwreck
Treasure hunter finds a bit of history along the Mississippi River
A barge moves north on the Mississippi River under the Interstate 40 bridge connecting...
‘There’s not even 10 feet of water in the middle of the river’: Mississippi River water at historic low levels
Miss. teen gives birth in bathroom, abandons newborn in woods
Miss. teen gives birth in bathroom, abandons newborn in woods
Teen killed in ATV wreck in Carroll County, other victim airlifted to hospital
Phyllis Watts-Tiller, 54, Laurel.
Woman charged with murder after body found Wednesday in Laurel

Latest News

Soybean farmer describes how the low Mississippi River levels are impacting harvest season
Blue Cross Blue Shield subscriber needing surgery is caught in the middle of the battle with UMMC
Man arrested for killing woman in Jackson, among several other crimes
Suspects steal vehicle at convenience store in Vicksburg; vehicle later involved in I-20 crash