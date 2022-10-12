LawCall
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Careers
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Ask the Experts
Power of Pink

Rankin Co. business owner arrested for aggravated assault

Rankin Co. man arrested for aggravated assault
Rankin Co. man arrested for aggravated assault(Jason Todd Mardis)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 1:28 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLOWOOD, Miss. (WLBT) - A Flowood businessman has been arrested and charged with domestic violence-aggravated assault.

Jason Todd Mardis, 53, was arrested Oct. 7 at the Jackson-Medgar Wiley Evers International Airport.

Flowood Police confirmed they had been waiting to arrest Mardis when he got off of his private jet.

Flowood Police Chief Ricky McMillan says the alleged violence happened on Oct. 4 at Mardis’ home at Lineage Lake of Lakeland in Flowood. According to McMillan, Mardis’ wife’s injuries included a fractured ankle and left cheekbone, two broken ribs, a lacerated liver, strangulation marks, and extensive bruising.

She was taken to St. Dominic Hospital and transferred to UMMC. Mardis flew to Tampa the day after the incident and returned two days later.

Mardis’ bond was set Tuesday at $750,000. He was released Wednesday under electronic monitoring.

Mardis is the founder and president of Capital Preservation Services, a tax consulting firm, and co-author of Capital Crusaders: Long-Term Planning to Legally Reduce Your Taxes Every Year, according to a company website that has since been taken down.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Detective Myiesha Stewart was shot and killed in the line of duty Tuesday night.
Greenville police officer killed in ‘shootout,’ suspect in custody
Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders motions to his players during an NCAA football game...
Coach Prime is SWAC, he’s also a blessing to Jackson, council members say
Beginning with students enrolling at MC for the fall 2023 semester, eligible students from the...
New scholarship at Mississippi College pays full tuition
Man arrested for killing woman in Jackson, among several other crimes
Braylon's family was killed in a fiery crash when a car crossed into their lane, causing a...
Teen loses parents, sister in fiery crash driving home from his football game

Latest News

Former Brandon High School teammates break SEC, school records
Former Brandon High School teammates break SEC, school records
Oncologist shares 3 possible signs and symptoms of breast cancer
Greenville police officer killed in ‘shootout,’ suspect in custody
Greenville police officer killed in ‘shootout,’ suspect in custody
WATCH: Julie Levanway whips up a white bean chili recipe on Today at 11
WATCH: Julie Levanway whips up a white bean chili recipe on Today at 11