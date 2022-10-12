Rankin Co. business owner arrested for aggravated assault

FLOWOOD, Miss. (WLBT) - A Flowood businessman has been arrested and charged with domestic violence-aggravated assault.

Jason Todd Mardis, 53, was arrested Oct. 7 at the Jackson-Medgar Wiley Evers International Airport.

Flowood Police confirmed they had been waiting to arrest Mardis when he got off of his private jet.

Flowood Police Chief Ricky McMillan says the alleged violence happened on Oct. 4 at Mardis’ home at Lineage Lake of Lakeland in Flowood. According to McMillan, Mardis’ wife’s injuries included a fractured ankle and left cheekbone, two broken ribs, a lacerated liver, strangulation marks, and extensive bruising.

She was taken to St. Dominic Hospital and transferred to UMMC. Mardis flew to Tampa the day after the incident and returned two days later.

Mardis’ bond was set Tuesday at $750,000. He was released Wednesday under electronic monitoring.

Mardis is the founder and president of Capital Preservation Services, a tax consulting firm, and co-author of Capital Crusaders: Long-Term Planning to Legally Reduce Your Taxes Every Year, according to a company website that has since been taken down.

