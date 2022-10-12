LawCall
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Careers
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Ask the Experts
Power of Pink

Police searching for suspect seen allegedly abducting teen in Los Angeles

The LAPD is searching for a suspect seen on video allegedly abducting teen who was then sexually assaulted. (Credit: LAPD via CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 6:46 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (CNN) - The Los Angeles Police Department is asking for help in identifying and locating a suspect seen on video Tuesday allegedly abducting a 14-year-old victim.

The department said the victim was later sexually assaulted.

According to police, officers were called to investigate the sexual assault of a minor by an unknown suspect at a park.

Security footage released by the LAPD shows a man leading a person through a residential neighborhood. He has his left arm over the person’s shoulder and his right arm pressed toward the person’s body.

Investigators say the suspect threatened the victim with a weapon, forced them into a bathroom and sexually assaulted the victim.

According to an LAPD statement, the suspect left the location traveling in an unknown direction.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officer killed, multiple shooting victims near Highway 1 and Highway 82 in Greenville
Beginning with students enrolling at MC for the fall 2023 semester, eligible students from the...
New scholarship at Mississippi College pays full tuition
Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders motions to his players during an NCAA football game...
Coach Prime is SWAC, he’s also a blessing to Jackson, council members say
Braylon's family was killed in a fiery crash when a car crossed into their lane, causing a...
Teen loses parents, sister in fiery crash driving home from his football game
Man arrested for killing woman in Jackson, among several other crimes

Latest News

Amtrak passengers detailed how they were stuck for hours on an Amtrak train with no...
Passengers said they were trapped for several hours on Amtrak
The LAPD is searching for a suspect seen on video allegedly abducting teen who was then...
Los Angeles Police Department searching for suspect seen allegedly abducting teen
Amtrak passengers detailed how they were stuck for hours on an Amtrak train with no...
Passengers say they were trapped for several hours on Chicago-bound Amtrak
The sedition trial for the Oath Keeper leader continues.
Oath Keepers leader refused to acknowledge Biden presidency