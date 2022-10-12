Officer, suspect shot near Highway 1 and Highway 82 in Greenville

GREENVILLE, Miss. (WLBT) - A law enforcement officer has been shot, and a suspect, believed to have been involved in a separate shooting, has also been shot. It happened near Highway 1 and Highway 82 in Greenville on Tuesday night.

Law enforcement sources tell 3 On Your Side that the suspect was airlifted to a hospital in Jackson. His condition is unknown. The status of the officer is not clear at this time.

Washington County Sheriff Milton M. Gaston is on the scene, but he said he could give any details because it was an active scene.

This is a developing story, and we will have more details as they become available.

