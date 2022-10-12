JPD car hit by bullet while parked at gas station

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Jackson city police cruiser was struck by a bullet Tuesday night.

The officer was leaving a gas station parking lot at Woodrow Wilson and Bailey when he heard a bullet strike the vehicle.

He was uninjured and police don’t believe he had been deliberately targeted.

