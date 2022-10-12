LawCall
JPD: 9-year-old killed in accidental shooting at apartment complex

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 4:53 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A nine-year-old child was accidentally shot Wednesday afternoon in the Graystone Apartments in the 200 block of Chadwick Drive.

Jackson Police Deputy Chief Deric Hearn said the child had been shot in the neck.

Officials believe another child in the apartment was involved.

