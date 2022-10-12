JPD: 9-year-old killed in accidental shooting at apartment complex

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A nine-year-old child was accidentally shot Wednesday afternoon in the Graystone Apartments in the 200 block of Chadwick Drive.

Jackson Police Deputy Chief Deric Hearn said the child had been shot in the neck.

Officials believe another child in the apartment was involved.

