Increased security results in ‘the most peaceful fair we’ve ever had’

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Getting into the Mississippi State Fair has been fairly easy in the past - but now, with more security on-site, everyone is having to take a few extra steps.

“We’ve had so far the most peaceful fair we’ve ever had at the state fairgrounds.” Commissioner Andy Gipson said.

After the devastating events at the Mudbug Festival just 5 months ago, Gibson says it’s his goal to make sure something like that never happens again.

So far, with more security on the fairgrounds than ever before, it doesn’t look like it will.

“Every time you turn around you see a law enforcement officer, whether they’re in a zone, whether they’re on a golf cart, whether they’re in the parking lot, whether they’re at the gate, you just you feel like you’re protected here,” Capitol Police Chief Bo Luckey.

10 law enforcement agencies patrol the fairgrounds during operating hours. A private security group is also stationed at all 7 entrances with metal detectors.

Jackson Police Department Sheriff Tyree Jones says crime has been limited.

“More manpower, more boots on the ground, it’s going to always be more effective. But I believe that some of the rules that were changed and enforced by the commissioner also contribute to the safety and overall safety of the event as well,” Sheriff Tyree said.

Chief Luckey says while he knows people were nervous to come to the capital city at first, the security measures are reassuring folks.

“I’ve run into several people who said they’re not coming to the Fair this year. And they have actually shown up because they have heard that there is such a huge presence of law enforcement on the midway,” Luckey said.

“I’ve noticed that more families of every background up and down the Midway, they’re bringing kids out here. This is one example this is how this whole city can be taken back. Working together pulling the same direction,” Gipson said.

