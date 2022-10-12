Former Brandon High School teammates break SEC, school records

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - From teammates to rivals, two former Brandon High School football players have rewritten the record books after their performances on the gridiron this past Saturday.

Mississippi State Quarterback Will Rogers has lit up opposing defenses during his three-year tenure sporting the maroon and white. Having a fantastic season and leading the No. 16 Bulldogs to a 5-1 record for the first time since 2017, Rogers has already broken many school records.

On Saturday, Rogers added another individual record during the win against Arkansas. Rogers broke the Southeastern Conference all-time completions record held by former Georgia quarterback legend Aaron Murray since 2013 in just 28 career games (it took Murray 52 games).

“It’s awesome,” Rogers said of breaking the record, via Gene’s Page. “It’s a blessing. I’m blessed to be here with these teammates, with this offensive line, with Coach [Mike] Leach.”

“My dad told me [about the record] last week after the game,” Rogers said. “I really didn’t know until then. It would have been cool for it to happen on the road or something, but for it to happen at home in Davis-Wade [Stadium] where I’ve been watching games since I was in second grade was pretty cool.”

On the other side of the heated rivalry, Ole Miss wide receiver Jonathan Mingo broke a record last Saturday as well.

The Brandon native recorded 247 yards in the Rebels’ 52-28 win against Vanderbilt on Saturday, breaking the all-time single-game record for receiving yards in school history, surpassing former Rebel and now New York Jets wide receiver Elijah Moore’s record of 238 set last season.

“I had a talk with [Moore] in the offseason about how I was going to try and break his record,” Mingo said according to the Grove Report. “It was cool to have that happen.”

Coming off stellar performances, both players were recognized as the SEC Co-Offensive Player of the Week Monday.

