LawCall
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Careers
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Ask the Experts
Power of Pink

First Alert Forecast:

WLBT at 5p - clipped version
WLBT at 5p - clipped version
By Dave Roberts
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 5:58 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A chance for thunderstorms tonight that may become severe for a brief time.  A cold front is moving in, and this will trigger scattered showers and thunderstorms tonight through the early morning hours, before dawn Thursday.  Rainfall tonight should be under an inch, expect near heavier downpours.  The severe threat tonight will allow damaging wind, hail and lightning, with the possibility of a tornado or two. Lows will be in the 60s.  Thursday will turn sunny with highs in the 70s to near 80.  Friday and Saturday will be sunny and warm with highs in the 80s and lows in the 60s.  The next frontal system will move in late this weekend resulting in scattered showers and thunderstorms Sunday afternoon through Monday morning.  The severe threat looks small at this time.  Temperatures will tumble next week as lows will be in the 40s and highs will be in the 60s Tuesday and Wednesday, with plenty of sunshine.  Today breaks our streak of 30 dry days in a row.  The tropics are quiet, except for Tropical Storm Karl in the southwestern Gulf and that is expected to make landfall by this weekend in Mexico.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Related Content

WLBT at 5p - clipped version
WLBT at 5p - clipped version

Most Read

Detective Myiesha Stewart was shot and killed in the line of duty Tuesday night.
Greenville police officer killed in ‘shootout,’ suspect in custody
Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders motions to his players during an NCAA football game...
Coach Prime is SWAC, he’s also a blessing to Jackson, council members say
Beginning with students enrolling at MC for the fall 2023 semester, eligible students from the...
New scholarship at Mississippi College pays full tuition
Man arrested for killing woman in Jackson, among several other crimes
Braylon's family was killed in a fiery crash when a car crossed into their lane, causing a...
Teen loses parents, sister in fiery crash driving home from his football game

Latest News

The Cold Front will move through later tonight going into Thursday morning. Showers and...
First Alert Forecast: Storm development currently at a lull. Storms return tonight going into our Thursday morning. Our next Cold Front returns Sunday going into Monday.
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: rain, storm chances finally return Wednesday after month’s long absence
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: rain, storm chance return Wednesday
WLBT at 5p - clipped version
First Alert Forecast: