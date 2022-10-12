First Alert Forecast:

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A chance for thunderstorms tonight that may become severe for a brief time. A cold front is moving in, and this will trigger scattered showers and thunderstorms tonight through the early morning hours, before dawn Thursday. Rainfall tonight should be under an inch, expect near heavier downpours. The severe threat tonight will allow damaging wind, hail and lightning, with the possibility of a tornado or two. Lows will be in the 60s. Thursday will turn sunny with highs in the 70s to near 80. Friday and Saturday will be sunny and warm with highs in the 80s and lows in the 60s. The next frontal system will move in late this weekend resulting in scattered showers and thunderstorms Sunday afternoon through Monday morning. The severe threat looks small at this time. Temperatures will tumble next week as lows will be in the 40s and highs will be in the 60s Tuesday and Wednesday, with plenty of sunshine. Today breaks our streak of 30 dry days in a row. The tropics are quiet, except for Tropical Storm Karl in the southwestern Gulf and that is expected to make landfall by this weekend in Mexico.

