First Alert Forecast: Storm development currently at a lull. Storms return tonight going into our Thursday morning. Our next Cold Front returns Sunday going into Monday.

The Cold Front will move through later tonight going into Thursday morning. Showers and...
The Cold Front will move through later tonight going into Thursday morning. Showers and thunderstorms will be present with front. Some storms could be strong to moderate as they move through the area. Heavy rainfall, Lightning, Gusty Winds, a brief spin-up tornado can't be ruled out.(WLBT)
By Branden Walker
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 12:28 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Happy Wednesday!

We’ve already seen a round of storms move South of I-20 and through the Jackson/Metro. Partly cloudy skies continue across the area as we head into the afternoon. We should break cloud cover for many people as we get closer to the later afternoon and evening hours. Wednesday Highs will range into the mid to low 80s. Models suggest anywhere between an inch to an inch of rain throughout the Jackson/Metro area. Lows during the evening fall to the mid-60s with partially cloudy skies.

Our next Cold Front moves through Sunday going into Monday. Temperatures will reflect as we head into the mid-60s for Highs on Tuesday of next week.

Wednesday night going into Thursday, the actual Cold Front will progress through the area. This will bring more developing storms North of I-20 and to the Jackson/Metro area.

Thursday, we could see a few lingering showers early that morning as the Cold Front continues to progress to the East. The skies will become mostly sunny by the afternoon. Lows during the evening fall to the low 50s to upper 40s for Highs and clear evening for the night.

Friday and Saturday:

Highs remain in the low to mid-80s with rain chances far to the East. Mostly to partially sunny skies at times. Lows during the evening fall to the low to mid-50s as temps rise just a tad over the weekend partially due to our South wind returning.

Sunday and Monday, we see yet another Cold Front impacting the South. Rain chances return with a 30% chance of showers on Sunday and increasing rain chances on Monday. Highs in the low 80s on Sunday then fall to the mid to low 70s on Monday. Skies become sunny to mostly cloudy on Monday.

Tracking the tropics:

Tropical Storm Karl formed Tuesday afternoon and continues to churn in the Southeastern portion of the Gulf of Mexico. The storm will pose no threat to the States. Forecast cone has the system heading towards Mexico.

