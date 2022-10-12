LawCall
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Careers
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Ask the Experts
Power of Pink

First Alert Forecast: rain, storm chances finally return Wednesday after month’s long absence

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
By Patrick Ellis
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 4:48 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEDNESDAY: Moisture overhead – coupled with an approaching front will give up our most appreciable opportunity for rain we’ve seen in a month. Expect variably cloudy to partly sunny skies with scattered showers and storms expected to dot the radar at times through the day. Temperatures will still be well into the 80s amid gusty southerly breezes. A front will slip southward overnight – sweeping another wave of scattered storms across the region. Each waves of storms, while the risk is low, there will be a risk for an isolated strong to severe storm. Lows will drop into the 60s.

THURSDAY: Most of the rain will exit the area pre-dawn; gradually, clouds will follow suit. Expect breezes to stay a bit elevated – but turn more northerly to usher in another drop in humidity and brighter skies. Highs will still top out in the lower to middle 80s. We’ll stay clear overnight with lows in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Sunshine rules again Friday and Saturday with highs in the lower to middle 80s. Another system is due to move in through Sunday into early Monday. This will yield another chance for rain and storms and a more substantial cool down in the extended period. By mid-next week, expect highs in the 60s, lows well into the 40s.

TALKIN’ TROPICS: Tropical Storm Karl formed in the Bay of Campeche Tuesday. While its proximity may seem alarming, the lack of steering currents will keep the storm meandering in the far southwest Gulf, eventually coming ashore in central Mexico by late week. Otherwise, the rest of the basin is quiet with a little over a month and a half to go for the Atlantic season.

Patrick Ellis

WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officer killed, multiple shooting victims near Highway 1 and Highway 82 in Greenville
Beginning with students enrolling at MC for the fall 2023 semester, eligible students from the...
New scholarship at Mississippi College pays full tuition
Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders motions to his players during an NCAA football game...
Coach Prime is SWAC, he’s also a blessing to Jackson, council members say
Braylon's family was killed in a fiery crash when a car crossed into their lane, causing a...
Teen loses parents, sister in fiery crash driving home from his football game
shipwreck
Treasure hunter finds a bit of history along the Mississippi River

Latest News

WLBT at 5p - clipped version
First Alert Forecast:
Wednesday brings us our next rain chances ahead of our next Cold Front, which is expected to...
First Alert Forecast: Marginal Risk for a few strong storms on Wednesday alongside showers returning to the area. Another chance for rain on Sunday and Monday next week.
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: month’s long dry spell to come to an end mid-week
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: month's long dry spell to come to an end mid-week