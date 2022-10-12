First Alert Forecast: rain, storm chances finally return Wednesday after month’s long absence

WEDNESDAY: Moisture overhead – coupled with an approaching front will give up our most appreciable opportunity for rain we’ve seen in a month. Expect variably cloudy to partly sunny skies with scattered showers and storms expected to dot the radar at times through the day. Temperatures will still be well into the 80s amid gusty southerly breezes. A front will slip southward overnight – sweeping another wave of scattered storms across the region. Each waves of storms, while the risk is low, there will be a risk for an isolated strong to severe storm. Lows will drop into the 60s.

THURSDAY: Most of the rain will exit the area pre-dawn; gradually, clouds will follow suit. Expect breezes to stay a bit elevated – but turn more northerly to usher in another drop in humidity and brighter skies. Highs will still top out in the lower to middle 80s. We’ll stay clear overnight with lows in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Sunshine rules again Friday and Saturday with highs in the lower to middle 80s. Another system is due to move in through Sunday into early Monday. This will yield another chance for rain and storms and a more substantial cool down in the extended period. By mid-next week, expect highs in the 60s, lows well into the 40s.

TALKIN’ TROPICS: Tropical Storm Karl formed in the Bay of Campeche Tuesday. While its proximity may seem alarming, the lack of steering currents will keep the storm meandering in the far southwest Gulf, eventually coming ashore in central Mexico by late week. Otherwise, the rest of the basin is quiet with a little over a month and a half to go for the Atlantic season.

Patrick Ellis

WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.