LawCall
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Careers
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Ask the Experts
Power of Pink

Doctors say expect a robust flu season

By Maggie Wade
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 8:43 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Doctors say you should prepare for high levels of flu and other respiratory illnesses.

Flu activity is already picking up in the South, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Pediatricians are also seeing a growing number of children sick with RSV. Many doctors say it will be a robust season, and you should get your flu shot now.

The CDC says while it’s recommended to get vaccinated by the end of October, it’s important to know that vaccination after October can still provide protection during the peak of flu season.

From 2019 through 2020, an estimated 25,000 people died from the flu across the nation. Preliminary estimates for this year from the CDC show five thousand deaths so far. Nine million have already had the flu.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

shipwreck
Treasure hunter finds a bit of history along the Mississippi River
A barge moves north on the Mississippi River under the Interstate 40 bridge connecting...
‘There’s not even 10 feet of water in the middle of the river’: Mississippi River water at historic low levels
Miss. teen gives birth in bathroom, abandons newborn in woods
Miss. teen gives birth in bathroom, abandons newborn in woods
Teen killed in ATV wreck in Carroll County, other victim airlifted to hospital
Phyllis Watts-Tiller, 54, Laurel.
Woman charged with murder after body found Wednesday in Laurel

Latest News

Jackson City Council.
Confusion surrounds actions taken by council in Tuesday executive session
Recycling returns to the Capital City thanks to local organizations
Soybean farmer describes how the low Mississippi River levels are impacting harvest season
Blue Cross Blue Shield subscriber needing surgery is caught in the middle of the battle with UMMC