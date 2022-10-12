Doctors say expect a robust flu season

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Doctors say you should prepare for high levels of flu and other respiratory illnesses.

Flu activity is already picking up in the South, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Pediatricians are also seeing a growing number of children sick with RSV. Many doctors say it will be a robust season, and you should get your flu shot now.

The CDC says while it’s recommended to get vaccinated by the end of October, it’s important to know that vaccination after October can still provide protection during the peak of flu season.

From 2019 through 2020, an estimated 25,000 people died from the flu across the nation. Preliminary estimates for this year from the CDC show five thousand deaths so far. Nine million have already had the flu.

