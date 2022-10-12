Charles Tisdale Library demolished, five years after closing

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The roar of heavy machinery and the crashing sounds of demolition marked the end of an eyesore on Northside Drive.

In just hours the Charles Tisdale Library was in piles. It’s no longer a blight in the community but leaves a void for students and book lovers.

Wednesday morning contractors reduced the popular storehouse of literature to heaps of brick, lumber, and metal. It closed in 2017 after the basement flooding.

The languishing water led to mold that overtook the building and the books. The city-owned property sat empty, becoming a haven for the homeless, who reportedly shattered windows and scattered books throughout the building.

“We did get a lot of complaints over that year,” said Jackson Community Improvement Manager LaTonya Miller. “We have a lot of homeless break-ins. We were by there yesterday, and they were actually packing up their carts and moving out.”

The student and community hub became an eyesore. Originally the Northside Drive Library, the Jackson City Council renamed it the Charles Tisdale Library two years after his death in 2009.

Tisdale was the publisher of the Jackson Advocate and a Civil Rights writer.

“I don’t know what the administration’s plans are, but we’re just happy to take care of this part,” said Miller. “We do care, and we are trying our best with what we have with the resources that we have to clean up the neighborhood.”

In August, Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba said the city was moving forward with plans to relocate it to the former Batte Furniture Building on Northside Drive. But, the water crisis impacted those plans when city leaders voted in September to spend the remaining available funding on remedying water and sewer issues.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.