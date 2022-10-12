LawCall
Brandon citizens vote for vacated Ward 6 Alderman seat

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 6:06 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
BRANDON, Miss. (WLBT) - The city of Brandon held a Special Election for the vacated Ward 6 Alderman seat on Tuesday.

The candidates for this seat were David E. Farris and Michael (Mike) Mann.

With a total of 512 votes cast, Farris received 394 of the votes while Mann received 118 votes, making Farris the Ward 6 Alderman.

Farris will be sworn in and take his oath for the Ward 6 seat on Monday, October 17, at the Board of Alderman meeting.

