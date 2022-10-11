Uncertainty over future trash collections leads to frustrations

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Richard’s Disposal will continue collecting trash after the Jackson City Council agreed to a settlement for the six months of services. Some homeowners want the city to come up with a permanent solution.

Garbage collection day in some north Jackson neighborhoods brought relief to the sight of trucks rolling down their streets, but they’re wondering how long it will last.

“Jesus, can you imagine not having garbage pickup?” asked Regena Hoye.

The Village Drive resident put her trash on the curb Monday after finding out Sunday that it would be collected. She moved to Jackson from Hattiesburg just over a year ago and finds the turmoil over trash and water disappointing.

“Give somebody a contract,” said Hoye. “So you wake up tomorrow, and we’re back at it again. “So you put your garbage out. A lot of times, I would probably never find out about it until after the fact. My garbage piling up and say, ‘Oh, they’re not picking garbage up again.’”

It’s a frustration shared by many across the city. Some are coming up with a plan in the event Richard’s decides not to make pickups.

“It’s no permanent thing,” said Diane Johnson. “Are we going month to month. Are we going week to week”.

Johnson has lived on Village Drive for 25 years and wants the city to work something out permanently.

“I was thinking, what is my fallback thing to do? Am I going to have to pick up my trash or take it somewhere myself, or how long will I have to take it somewhere myself? Where to go with it,” said Johnson. “People need to sit down like normal adults and work it out.”

“We just need them to make better decisions to improve our lives,” added Hoye.

Residents are awaiting the next round of litigation in the State Supreme Court, which they say will also end up costing them money.

