Tougaloo College holds 2022 Founders’ Week Kick-off Celebration

By Maggie Wade
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 11:05 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - This week, Tougaloo College is celebrating 153 years of providing academic success and social responsibility for students all over the nation.

This Mental Health Day is a big celebration on the campus with young students from O’Bama Magnet, McLeod Elementary Schools, and New Hope Christian School.

Tougaloo President Dr. Carmen Walters says it is a time to share all that Tougaloo has done and meant to the state, this country, and the future.

Many of the educators who brought students to the Founders’ Week Kick-Off Celebration attended Tougaloo College.

Walters says 44% of African American teachers and lawyers in the state attended Tougaloo and 34% of African American physicians.

“It is so important that we take these impressionable minds to let them know that they are our future, and also to let them know that they can be anything they want to be and that Tougaloo College is a college in the state of Mississippi that is prepared to help them get to where they’re trying to go,” Dr. Walters said.

Student leaders, including Mr. and Miss Tougaloo College, participated in today’s program. The theme this year is “Reflecting on Our Past, Celebrating our Legacy, Embarking Upon Our Future.”

