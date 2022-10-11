Things To Know for Tuesday, October 11

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed.

1. Supervisors break ground on new detention facility in Hinds County

Hinds County could have a new jail in the next few years, and supervisors celebrated with a groundbreaking ceremony today. “We know that it’s going to be one of the finest facilities in Mississippi when it comes to a detention center and a jail,” said District 2 Supervisor David Archie. Construction of the new facility will be split into three phases. It will cost up to $125 million to be completed, but that’s money supervisors don’t have right now. According to Board President Credell Calhoun, the county currently has $12 million or 10% of the total funds needed.

2. Jackson water crisis sparks march, rally outside governor’s mansion

The Poor People’s Campaign and the Mississippi Rapid Response Coalition called for unison between the state and the city. “Free the land, clean the water, keep it public.” That was the theme of Monday’s march in response to a crisis that has been felt by every one of Jackson’s residents, including Isaiah McCoy. “It’s time for action,” McCoy said. “We’re tired of just hearing words with no things behind them, no promises being held.” The event honed in on how the Capital City’s water issues have impacted certain types of people.

3. Lawyers: Fired daycare workers could be charged after scaring children

Lawyers: Fired daycare workers could be charged after scaring children (WTVA)

A video of daycare employees using a Halloween mask to scare little children has gone viral. They’ve been fired, the owner said. Many people on social media have called for individuals to be arrested. Currently, no one faces charges. Could charges be filed, though? “It appears that it’s an assault on what they’ve done, because, I mean, those kids were terrified,” attorney James Franks Jr. said. “They did not know what was going to happen. This was some kind of monster, some kind of creature, something. And they aren’t old enough to know that it’s close to Halloween and that people are going to be wearing masks and that’s all part of it. That was just simply wrong.”

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.