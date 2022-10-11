Suspects steal vehicle at convenience store in Vicksburg; vehicle later involved in I-20 crash

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - The Vicksburg Police Department released information about several crimes that took place in the city over the past few days.

VPD says officers responded to a carjacking at 3:58 a.m. on Tuesday at the Circle K convenience store located at 3326 Clay Street. According to the department, the two victims told officers that three males approached them while they were sitting in a 2016 Toyota 4Runner and demanded they get out of the truck. VPD says the stolen vehicle was later involved in a crash on I-20 near the Flowers exit. The department is still investigating the crime.

On October 10, a teen was arrested for burglarizing a home on Hall Road. The robbery occurred on October 1, according to a press release. Donald Ray Parson Jr., 18, was bound over to the Warren County Grand Jury on a $30,000 bond after appearing before Judge Angela Carpenter.

Donald Ray Parson Jr. (Vicksburg Police Department)

According to the department, a vehicle was stolen from an apartment complex at 2:53 p.m. on Sunday, October 9. VPD says the victim told officers that the suspect stole their 2018 Toyota that was parked at the Cannongate Apartments located at 3425 Wisconsin Avenue. The victim says there was an Apple MacBook and a Glock 17 Gen 5 9mm handgun inside the vehicle with a combined value of $1,600. No arrests have been made at this time.

Lastly, the department says a television was stolen from a home in the 400 block of Grange Hall Road on October 8 at 4:31 p.m. According to a press release, the suspect stole a 60′' LG flat-screen television from the home. The department says it is still investigating the crime.

If you have any information, please contact the Vicksburg Police Department at (601) 636-2511.

