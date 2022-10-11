Supervisors break ground on new detention facility in Hinds County

HINDS CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Hinds County could have a new jail in the next few years, and supervisors celebrated with a groundbreaking ceremony today.

“We know that it’s going to be one of the finest facilities in Mississippi when it comes to a detention center and a jail,” said District 2 Supervisor David Archie.

Construction of the new facility will be split into three phases. It will cost up to $125 million to be completed, but that’s money supervisors don’t have right now.

According to Board President Credell Calhoun, the county currently has $12 million or 10% of the total funds needed.

“We’re going to be going to the federal government, the state government to make sure that we get every penny that we can,” said District 3 Supervisor Credell Calhoun. “The only way we can do this simultaneously is to get some federal assistance.”

Sheriff Tyree Jones says while staffing is an issue at the current detention center in Raymond, he doesn’t believe it will be a problem once the new jail is built.

“Hopefully, once the completion of this facility is done, staff will see, people will see, that we have a new facility that is very secure, and we have a facility that will keep them safe,” Sheriff Jones said. “Hopefully, by that time as well, we will have other measurements in place as it relates to star salaries and benefits to be able to attract more staff as well.”

Phase 1 of the project, which includes getting all of the amenities and some cells ready, will cost up to $65 million. While that seems like a lot upfront, Supervisor David Archie says it’s a cheaper bill to take on in the long run.

“In three years, this coming January, we probably have spent, you know, $5 to $6 million remodeling, fixing, repairing, replacing things in the old facility, and so this is our plan,” said Supervisor Archie. “Let’s build that phase. Let’s move forward.”

