Staffing shortages and equipment failures the norm, not the exception at Curtis plant, report reveals

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A 2020 report included in Jackson’s request for state ARPA funding reveals equipment failures and staffing shortages have been the norm, not the exception, for years at the city’s main water treatment plant.

The city recently submitted its request for funding to the Mississippi Municipality and County Water Infrastructure Grant Program (MCWI), seeking approximately $35.6 million in matching funds to address, in large part, priority needs at its two water treatment plants.

Included with the application were the findings of a 2020 EPA investigation into the city’s water system, which revealed numerous federal violations relating to “operations and maintenance issues” at the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Plant.

The investigation was conducted in February 2020, just weeks before the EPA handed down an emergency administrative order demanding the numerous violations be fixed.

Council President Ashby Foote said he had not seen the document until he was given a copy by 3 On Your Side.

“There are a lot of details I was not aware of,” he said. “It’s good, detailed information that could educate us on the work we have to do to get our system to a level that it needs to be.”

A team of five investigators from the EPA’s National Enforcement Investigations Center was on the ground in Jackson for five days, from Feb. 3 through 7, 2020.

During that time, the team surveyed the city’s two surface water treatment plants and well water systems, reviewed engineering studies, and held discussions with city workers.

Findings show that during that time, Curtis was woefully understaffed with just two operators on duty per each eight-hour shift.

“These operators are called upon to collect and analyze grab samples, make operational decisions based on interpretation of sample data and conduct maintenance when feasible,” the report stated. “According to the (water treatment plant’s) organizational chart... the city has allotted four operators per shift.”

Additionally, numerous equipment failures were reported at the facility, with “continuous monitoring equipment... found to be inoperable, or providing unreliable, non-calibrated and potentially inaccurate readings.”

Curtis is Jackson’s main water treatment facility and serves approximately 43,000 connections. Pump failures in August left tens of thousands of people without running water and prompted the state to take over emergency operations there.

More than two years prior to that, investigators reported several other equipment issues, including pH meters, flow measurement devices, turbidimeters, and other devices that had not been repaired or calibrated for approximately 3 years.

As a result, operators were unable to make decisions about chemical dosing using real-time data and had to rely on “grab samples” to make decisions about treatment.

Other operations and maintenance issues also were reported, including raw water screens that “had been nonfunctional since 2017,” and filters that had not been maintained “in recent history.”

Citing those issues, in 2020, EPA handed down an emergency administrative order telling the city to fix them or face fines.

A year later, the city council entered into an agreed order with the agency to bring its water system into federal compliance.

At the time, the city estimated it would take between $50 million and $70 million to make plant improvements. An additional $100 million would be needed for distribution system upgrades, which also were noted by NEIC investigators.

A year later, another agreement with EPA could be on the table, this time in the form of a “judicially enforceable settlement” to force Jackson to bring its system into compliance with the Safe Water Drinking Act.

In September, the U.S. Department of Justice said it was prepared to take legal action against the city, but urged Jackson to enter into talks to help stave off that action.

The city council recently approved entering into closed-door negotiations with the agency, in an attempt to do that.

Meanwhile, Jackson is seeking millions to address priority needs with its water and sewer system. In late September, the city submitted its application for $35.6 million in matching grants through MCWI.

Among requests, Jackson asked for more than $1.6 million to replace failed raw water pumps at Curtis. It also asked for $8,800,000 to rehab filters on the Curtis plant’s conventional and membrane filtration sides, $1,450,000 to convert manual chemical feeds to automated feeds at Curtis and Fewell, $2,750,000 to repair aging pumps at Fewell and $8,798,000 to replace filters and finish construction of a 48-inch water transmission line also at Fewell.

The Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality is expected to award the first round of MCWI funding sometime before the end of the calendar year.

