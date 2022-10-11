LawCall
Shootings in Holmes County claim 2 lives, including 15-year-old

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 3:57 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
HOLMES COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - Holmes County has seen a rash of shootings in recent weeks, including one in Durant on Monday night in which a 15-year-old was shot and killed.

The shooting, like many other incidents law enforcement officials have responded to recently, involved a shooter outside of a home shooting into it.

In addition, a 20-year-old man was shot and killed in Goodman two weeks ago, according to Holmes County Sheriff Willie March.

On Friday, a man was shot in the head in Tchula, outside of a mobile home. He was hospitalized and is clinging to life, March said. On Saturday, police responded to an incident in which three men suffered non-life-threatening gunshots.

On multiple occasions, including the incident on Friday, homes have been peppered with gunfire from a shooter outside. Sheriff’s officers responded to one such incident Friday at a mobile home park outside of Tchula.

With both Tchula and Goodman now with only part-time law enforcement in their city limits, March said sheriff’s resources are stretched thin. Making matters worse, he said, open-carry gun laws prevent law enforcement officials from taking preventative action.

“There’s nothing you can do because legally, they can have their guns,” he said.

Fighting violent crime also becomes difficult, he said, once members of a community begin to fear retaliation. Witnesses and others with crucial information, Holmes said, “They’re too afraid to talk.”

