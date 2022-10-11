LawCall
Richard’s Disposal employee still recovering after being shot; had to have 4 surgeries, sister says

By Josh Carter
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 2:34 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Richard’s Disposal employee who was shot during his lunch break last week is still recuperating at UMMC, his sister says.

Tiffany Jones, the sister of Bobby Jones, said that her brother was on his break with two other Richard’s employees at the Food Depot on Northside Drive when the shooting happened.

According to Tiffany, one of the employees was hoping to sell a gun while on the break, and told the potential buyers of the gun to meet him at Food Depot.

“I’m guessing it was a robbery gone bad because they were planning on just taking the gun [from the Richard’s employee] and shooting him,” Tiffany said.

Tiffany said that as her brother was coming out of Food Depot, he was shot in the groin area of his right leg. The bullet also hit two arteries.

The 24-year-old did not have a pulse when he got to UMMC, but doctors were able to restart his heart. He’s since had four surgeries, one in which his stomach had to be cut open in order to get to the bullet wound.

“They said it’s going to be a long road [to recovery]. We’re not certain how it will go,” Tiffany said.

She said her family is in contact with a JPD detective, but no one has yet been arrested for the shooting.

