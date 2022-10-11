MBI issues alert for endangered, missing Terry teen with cognitive disorder
Oct. 11, 2022
TERRY, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued an endangered/missing child alert for 16-year-old Jeremy Horton of Terry.
Horton is five feet two inches tall, weighing 83 pounds, with brown eyes and dark brown hair.
He was last seen on October 7 on Flowers Road wearing black jeans, a black hoodie, and black tennis shoes.
Family members say Jeremy Horton suffers from a cognitive disorder that may impair his judgment.
If anyone has information about where he could be, contact the Hinds County Sheriff’s Department at (601) 397-1706.
