Man arrested for killing woman in Jackson, among several other crimes

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man was arrested and charged with the murder of a woman in Jackson.

The Jackson Police Department says Robert Anderson, 37, shot and killed 27-year-old Carrie Flemming at 1805 Hospital Drive on Monday.

According to JPD, Anderson was involved in several other crimes in the Capital City yesterday.

He is charged with the armed robbery of the Walgreens located at 2896 McDowell Road. Authorities say Anderson also carjacked a woman’s Dodge Charger. Lastly, JPD says he is responsible for the aggravated assault of a 24-year-old man.

Here is a list of Anderson’s charges.

Business Burglary of Cadence Bank

Armed Robbery

Murder

Armed Carjacking

Att. Armed Carjacking/Aggravated Assault

Att. Armed Carjacking

Convicted Felon in Possession of a Firearm

Anderson could also face federal charges, authorities say.

