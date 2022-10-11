Kansas City police investigating after Raiders WR Davante Adams pushed photographer at Chiefs game

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The photographer pushed by Raiders receiver Davante Adams at Monday night’s Chiefs game at Arrowhead Stadium has filed a police report, and KCPD is investigating the incident.

Adams was seen on camera pushing a photographer on the sideline while heading into the Raiders locker room. He apologized on social media after the game---a 30-29 win for the Chiefs---saying he “felt horrible immediately.”

“Sorry to the guy I pushed over after the game,” Adams tweeted. “Obviously very frustrated at the way the game ended, and when he ran in front of me as I exited, that was my reaction and I felt horrible immediately. That’s not me..MY APOLOGIES man hope you see this.”

Raiders’ WR Davante Adams moments after the Raiders loss to the Chiefs: pic.twitter.com/lEjoOHS7x2 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 11, 2022

The photographer was not named in the police report taken by the Kansas City Police Department, but the report indicates the incident caused injury. The photographer was transported to a local hospital for treatment after the incident, the police report states.

The incident will be investigated by KCPD’s Assault Unit detectives, and is expected to take longer than a couple of days.

If detectives determine there is probable cause that a crime was committed, they will forward the necessary information and evidence to the prosecutor’s office.

