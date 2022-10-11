Jackson could take over downtown holding facility this month, city attorney says

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The city of Jackson could take over the third floor of the downtown Jackson jail later this month.

However, even if the takeover occurs, it will likely be at least a couple of more months before the facility is again opened for use.

Tuesday, City Attorney Catoria Martin said she hopes to bring a lease agreement to the council for consideration at its October 25 meeting.

If approved, the agreement would give the city control of the third floor of the downtown Jackson jail and allow it to open a temporary holding facility there to house misdemeanor offenders.

“My projection is it would be [open] in 60 days,” she said. “That’s wholly depending on us having sufficient personnel, some kind of contract for providing medical attention and for making sure we can provide meals.”

“A lot of things have to happen. All these things we’ve been working on, but we don’t have contracts [for services] in place,” she added. “When we have the contracts, we’ll be ready.”

For months, the city and Hinds County have been hammering out details of a potential transfer of the now closed downtown jail to the capital city. Once the transfer is complete, Jackson plans to reopen it as a 48 to 72-hour holding facility to house misdemeanor offenders.

Martin says talks have centered on the building’s physical condition and who is responsible for repairs. She told the council that the county still has one toilet on the third floor that needs to be repaired before the jail can change hands.

County officials say the transfer is needed, in part, because of the county’s jail consent decree. The decree bars the county from housing most misdemeanor offenders at its embattled Raymond Detention Center.

City leaders say they can reopen the facility as long as it’s used as a temporary holding facility, rather than a jail.

Jackson Police Chief James Davis said the holding space is needed to help JPD get a handle on crime.

Between March 2020 and November 2021, the Jackson Police Department arrested around 3,300 individuals on misdemeanor charges but had to field-release them because of a lack of jail space.

