First Alert Forecast:

By Dave Roberts
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 5:53 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Clouds with 60s overnight, followed by showers and thunderstorms possible Wednesday and Wednesday night.  Rainfall amounts should be under an inch.  There is a marginal threat of severe storms, but thunderstorms are likely in general.  The tornado threat is low, but not zero.  Damaging wind, lightning and hail are possible.  Most areas will receive at least some rain.  The highest chance will be Wednesday evening. Thursday through Saturday will give us back our sunshine with lows in the 50s and highs in the lower 80s.  Sunday will give us another shot at showers and that should last into Monday.  There will be partly sunny skies otherwise.  Much cooler weather is likely by this time next week with highs in the 60s with sunshine and lows in the 40s.  Tropical Storm Karl has formed in the southwestern Gulf and is expected to meander around for a little bit, before moving into Mexico.

