First Alert Forecast: month’s long dry spell to come to an end mid-week

TUESDAY: Lather, rinse and repeat continues as the week rolls on. Expect morning 50s to give way to afternoon 80s amid mostly sunny skies. Our dry stretch rolls on further into October. Clouds will gradually start to sneak in as moisture starts flowing in from the Gulf of Mexico overnight ahead of our next weather maker. This could spark a shower or two overnight as we fall to the upper 50s and lower 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Moisture overhead – coupled with an approaching front will give up our most appreciable opportunity for rain we’ve seen in a month. Expect variably cloudy skies with highest chance of scattered downpours during the day confined near and south of I-20. Temperatures will still be well into the 80s. A front will slip southward overnight – sweeping another wave of scattered storms across the region. Each time, while the risk is low, there will be a risk for an isolated strong to severe storm. Lows will drop into the 60s.

EXTENDED FORECAST: An isolated chance for rain will remain near and south of I-20 through the morning hours of Thursday - but expect gradual clearing with highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Sunshine rules again Friday and Saturday. Another system is due to move in Sunday into Monday of next week. This will yield another chance for rain and storms and a more substantial cool down in the extended period.

TALKIN’ TROPICS: A disturbance in the southwest Gulf of Mexico will have a chance to blossom over the next few days. It is possible for slow development into a tropical system but is expected to hang firm in the southwest Gulf through its life cycle, thanks to several fronts pushing the weak system toward the south.

Patrick Ellis

WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

