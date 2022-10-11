First Alert Forecast: Marginal Risk for a few strong storms on Wednesday alongside showers returning to the area. Another chance for rain on Sunday and Monday next week.

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Happy Tuesday!

Tuesday brings on mostly sunny conditions across the area, with Highs reaching up into the mid-80s today. Winds East to Southeast today, allowing for conditions to feel potentially a tad warmer outside. This evening holds clear conditions overnight, with Lows falling to the low 60s.

After a month-long drought, we are watching our next rain chances return on Wednesday.

Rain chances, where are they?

Wednesday brings them back on, with a 50% chance of showers and a few thunderstorms. We could see a few showers pop early Wednesday morning models suggest. Partly cloudy skies on our Wednesday with Highs in the low 80s. Models suggest anywhere between under an inch to an inch of rain throughout the Jackson/Metro area. Lows during the evening fall to the mid-60s with partially cloudy skies.

Thursday, we could see a few lingering showers early that morning as the Cold Front continues to progress to the East. The skies will become mostly sunny by the afternoon. Lows during the evening fall to the low 50s upper 40s for Highs and clear evening for the night.

Friday and Saturday:

Highs remain in the low to mid 80s with rain chances far to the East. Mostly to partial sunny skies at times. Lows during the evening fall to the low to mid-50s as temps rise just a tad over the weekend partially due to our South wind returning.

Sunday and Monday, we see yet another Cold Front impacting the South. Rain chances return with a 30% chance of showers on Sunday and increasing rain chances on Monday. Highs in the low 80s on Sunday, and then falling to the mid to low 70s on Monday. Skies becoming sunny to mostly cloudy on Monday.

Tracking the tropics:

Currently watching a disturbance in the Southeastern portions of the Gulf of Mexico. The tropical disturbance has about a 60% chance of development over the next 5 days. Waters are still warm across the Gulf, and to see there’s a great chance for development is not unusual for the time.

