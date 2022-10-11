Coach Prime is SWAC, he’s also a blessing to Jackson, council members say

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Members of the Jackson City Council agree, not only is Coach Prime SWAC, but he’s also a blessing to the capital city and to Jackson State University.

Tuesday, the city council unanimously approved a resolution backing the construction of a new football stadium for the college, a move that they say could help keep Coach Deion Sanders in the capital city.

“We’ve had so much success with our coach, Deion Sanders Prime Time, and it’s just the perfect time, if we’re going to get a new stadium, to start talking... and let’s try to make it a reality,” Ward 3 Councilman Kenneth Stokes said. “We’re all hoping that Coach Prime stays in the city for a long period of time, but a lot of colleges and universities are trying to get his talents.”

“Maybe if we can show, as a state, that we are committed to him staying, and to the new stadium, maybe it would help encourage him to stay,” he said.

The vote comes as Sanders’ is being mentioned as a top candidate for several Power 5 schools, including Georgia Tech, 247Sports reports.

It also comes just days after Sanders was criticized by Alabama State’s head coach for not being a good representative of the Southwest Athletic Conference, ESPN reported.

Members of the city council disagreed with that sentiment.

Ward 5 Councilman Vernon Hartley, for instance, said he was proud of everything Coach Prime has done for Jackson State and his ward since taking over the football program in late 2020.

Sanders has compiled a 20-5 record in three years, including winning the SWAC Conference Title in 2021.

“We’re talking economic impact in the millions,” Hartley said. “If and when he decides to move on, it’s going to be a loss. We need to go ahead and take advantage of all the things we can do right now.”

Stokes, meanwhile, reiterated Sanders’ comments, saying if he isn’t SWAC, who is?

“The atmosphere for football has not been this high in a long, long, long time,” Stokes said. “He’s a good coach. He’s good for the community. He’s good for the SWAC... It’s just a blessing to have someone like Deion Sanders, Coach Prime, in the city of Jackson.”

