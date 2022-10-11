Careless driving leads to one arrest, nearly 5 lbs. of marijuana discovery in Byram

BYRAM, Miss. (WLBT) - The Byram Police Department has arrested and charged a man with trafficking after officers discovered a duffel bag of drugs.

BPD originally stopped Terrus Willet for driving carelessly and improper equipment.

After Willet was pulled over, police said they could smell a strong odor of marijuana coming from his vehicle.

A quick search yielded a black duffel bag containing 4.88 lbs of a green leafy substance.

Willet was also driving under the influence of a substance other than alcohol, police say.

BPD says he’s charged with DUI, trafficking a controlled substance, careless driving, driving with a suspended license, no Insurance, and license plates.

