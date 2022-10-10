LawCall
UPDATE: Woman charged with murder after body found Wednesday in Laurel

Phyllis Watts-Tiller, 54, Laurel.
Phyllis Watts-Tiller, 54, Laurel.
By WDAM Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 12:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - A woman has been charged with murder in connection to the death investigation of a woman whose body was found in Laurel Wednesday, Oct. 5.

According to the Laurel Police Department, 54-year-old Phyllis Tiller Watts (Watts-Tiller), of Laurel, was arrested and charged with one count of murder on Friday, at approximately noon.

Watts had her initial appearance in Laurel Municipal Court on Sunday where her bond was set at $750,000.

On Wednesday, officers responded to Lindsey Avenue on a report of a deceased person at approximately 5:30 p.m. Officers located a body believed to be an African American female at the scene.

According to the Jones County Coroner’s Office, the body was found in an empty house. The coroner’s estimates put the time of death to be six months to a year ago.

The identity of the victim is being withheld pending notification of family from out of state.

Investigator Brad Anderson is the lead investigator in the case.

LPD said it would like to thank District Attorney Brad Thompson, the Jones County Coroner’s Office and the citizens who provided information about the incident.

