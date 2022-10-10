Things To Know for Monday, October 10

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed.

1. ‘What settlement?’: As Richard’s Disposal looks forward, one Jackson councilman says nothing is official

There are still a lot of questions surrounding the future of trash pickup in the capital city, and the answers to many of those questions vary depending on who you ask. Residents should find out what trash collection in Jackson will look like in the short term in just a few days. However, the long-term situation is still very much in the air. Sunday, the CEO of Richard’s Disposal, Alvin Richard, held a press conference. It comes after more than six months of the company hauling the city’s waste without payment. So far, Richard said the firm has been able to still pay its employees and its debts, but late last week, the firm did note the financial burden this has caused.

2. ‘There’s not even 10 feet of water in the middle of the river’: Mississippi River water at historic low levels

FILE - A barge moves north on the Mississippi River under the Interstate 40 bridge connecting Tennessee and Arkansas on Sept. 29, 2022, in Memphis, Tenn. (Adrian Sainz | AP Photo/Adrian Sainz, File)

Between appearances at the state fair Friday, Agriculture Commissioner Andy Gipson studied the latest water level reports from the Mississippi River, 44 miles away. He spoke to WLBT about the effect of counting on a transportation channel that, right now, is historically shallow. “It’s extremely low, and this is a really terrible time for this to be happening,” Gipson told WLBT. After nearly a month without rain, and similarly dry conditions in states north of us, there hasn’t been enough water for barges to move their freight. Meanwhile, soybean harvest is in full swing up and down the Delta region and in much of the rest of the state. Food scarcity, due to the war in Ukraine, should make Mississippi’s soybeans - the state’s most lucrative row crop - even more valuable. But there’s no value in products that can’t make it to market.

3. #8 JSU proves ‘all money ain’t good money,’ sting the Hornets on homecoming weekend

JSU (WLBT)

The undefeated and No. 8 Jackson State Tigers faced their toughest test yet on Saturday against the Alabama State University Hornets in a Southwestern Athletic Conference showdown. While it wasn’t as dominant of a victory as Tigers’ fans are used to, leaving ASU stadium on homecoming weekend in an emotional environment with the win showed a resilient side of this JSU team that we really have not seen yet this season, led by Heisman and Payton award candidate Shedeur Sanders and the top-ranked JSU defense. “We weren’t dominant today, we won,” said JSU Head Coach Deion Sanders in his postgame press conference. “Sometimes, it doesn’t go as you desire for it to go. But, we got the W[in] and I’m proud of that.”

