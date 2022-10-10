Teen killed in ATV wreck in Carroll County, other victim airlifted to hospital

CARROLL CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A teen was killed in an ATV wreck in Carroll County on October 7.

The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were dispatched to County Road 286 in the northern part of the county.

The coroner pronounced Leah Fielder, 17, dead at the scene. The sheriff’s office says the other victim, Kaycie Clements, was seriously injured and airlifted to the nearest hospital.

“Our most sincere prayers are with the families of both Leah and also Kaycie,” said Sheriff Clint Walker. “We pray that the Lord will be near to them during these most difficult days and thereafter. We also ask everyone to remember to keep Kaycie in your prayers for complete healing as well.”

