State’s response to Jackson water crisis tops $12M, figures show

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The state’s emergency response to Jackson’s water crisis has topped more than $12 million, according to figures provided by the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency.

As of October 10, MEMA had accrued $12,464,715.57 in expenses related to the response, the majority of which went to water distribution, including costs associated with deploying hundreds of troops with the National Guard.

“People don’t realize how much goes into water distribution,” said MEMA spokeswoman Malary White. “They don’t know how many agencies go into the response.”

On August 29, Gov. Tate Reeves announced the state was taking over operations at the city’s O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Plant, after equipment failures at the facility left tens of thousands of people without water.

Since then, millions of dollars in expenses have accumulated for the agency, much of it going to distribution during the early days of the crisis.

Thanks to the federal emergency declaration, MEMA is expecting to be reimbursed for 75 percent of the costs, or about $9.3 million.

In all, about 600 National Guard personnel were activated to operate seven distribution sites, while the Mississippi Department of Public Safety was sent in to provide security at those sites, White said.

The sites were in operation until late September, days after a citywide boil water notice was lifted. During that time, more than 11 million bottles of water were distributed at those sites during the crisis.

The boil water notice was lifted on September 15.

The deployments themselves cost the agency a little less than $5.3 million, while bottled water for distribution ran another $2.9 million, figures show. The state incurred another $106,000 in expenses related to the water distribution sites themselves.

Costs are expected to rise more, as crews continue to work at the Curtis and the J.H. Fewell Water Treatment Plant.

In September, MEMA announced that it had awarded a more than $1 million management contract to Hemphill Construction to “facilitate the response at the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Facility.”

The contract is for 60 days and calls on the company to help identify potential treatment plant vulnerabilities and assist with preparing a resiliency plan for the facility.

Hemphill also is responsible for coordinating and managing construction/maintenance tasks performed by mutual aid teams brought in to help at the facility.

To date, MEMA has paid $152,761 in invoices to the Florence-based contractor, with another $928,519 in obligations remaining.

Meanwhile, personnel costs associated with the state’s emergency management compacts have hit almost $2 million. As of October 6, more than 90 personnel from 13 states have assisted with the crisis, thanks to those agreements, White said.

On October 7, teams from Maryland, Arizona, Massachusetts, and Virginia were at the Curtis Plant. Those teams include operators, mechanics, instrument technicians, and maintenance workers, MEMA documents show.

Total repairs at both treatment plants have totaled more than $515,000, with $409,354.17 of that going to work done at Curtis. Crews have made numerous improvements at the plant since being deployed, including restoring a raw water pump at the facility, which allowed Curtis to produce an additional 8 million gallons of day in clean drinking water.

Raw water pumps bring water into the plant from the Barnett Reservoir. Pumps at the facility have not been replaced since the facility first opened in the early 1990s. Two backup pumps were brought in this summer prior to the crisis after the main pumps went down. Those backup devices went down in late August, prompting the state to take action.

At the Fewell Plant, local contractors helped rebuild a high-service pump, a device that moves treated water out of the plant and into the distribution system.

MEMA Expenses as of October 10, 2022 Amount spent Bottled water for distribution $2,929,530.24 Misc. operational expenses $291,387.27 Point of Distribution expenses $106,002.55 O.B. Curtis Water Plant repairs $409,354.17 J.H. Fewell Plant repairs $119,997.53 Emergency Management Assistance Compact $1,671,990.42 Rural Water Emergency Assistance Compact $319,112.04 Mission Assignments $5,260,364.98 Direct Federal Assistance - State Cost $202,500 Disaster Reservists $12,213.86 MEMA salary and travel costs $60,982.51 Hemphill Construction invoices paid $152,761.25 Hemphill Construction obligations remaining $928,518.75 Total $12,464,715.57

