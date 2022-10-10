LawCall
Miss. teen gives birth in bathroom, abandons newborn in woods

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 10:58 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MACON, Miss. (WCBI) - A newborn baby has survived after being abandoned in the woods of Macon, Mississippi. Family members told police they had no clue the young mother was even expecting.

It is an ending that the Macon Police Chief said could have gone terribly wrong.

The call came in Thursday morning to Chief Davine Beck. Beck says the 15-year-old mother had the baby in the bathroom of her home before taking the baby boy outside and leaving him. The newborn was left alone for at least 30 minutes.

“The family member found the child probably about 30 to 45 minutes later, [brought] the baby, along with the mother, to the ER, the baby was quickly transported to Columbus and went from Columbus to Tupelo, and, to my understanding, the baby is in stable condition,” said Beck.

Beck said the young mother’s family members had no idea that she was pregnant.

“None of the family members really even knew that she was pregnant... They were unaware that she was in the bathroom giving birth and they were unaware that she took the baby outside, put it in a wooded area, and came back in the house and basically took a bath,” said Beck.

Beck said the Department of Human Services is involved in the case, and that since the infant is alive and well, no charges are being filed against the mother.

“The reason no charges are being filed is that the baby is in good condition. Thank God that the baby didn’t die because if the baby did die we would be pursuing charges on the 15-year-old,” said Beck.

Beck encourages parents to talk to their kids and listen for possible conflicts and problems.

