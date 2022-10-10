The legend of Lillie Stoate, the woman who could (allegedly) control the weather

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The woman who said she could make it rain was sitting on a green bench while being gawked at by hundreds of interested onlookers. She was in her late 60s, practically deaf and held a black umbrella above her head in the Florida heat.

It was 1939 and the woman had been brought to Frostproof, Florida by a desperate orange baron after she said she could bring water to the drought-stricken land. For three days she sat watching the cloudless sky. And on the third day of her vigil, rain fell.

The legend of Lillie Stoate was born.

After allegedly bringing rain to Frostproof, Florida, Lillie Stoate would become a national star. (The Tampa Tribune)

Stoate, a woman from Oxford, Mississippi, would soon become one of the most famous, and infamous, women in the country. Her star power, while short-lived, shone white hot. She went by several monikers, “The Mississippi Marvel” and “The Mississippi Water Lillie,” yet the nickname “The Mississippi Rainmaker” is the one that stuck.

In Lillie’s prime, some condemned her as a witch. Others labeled her a con-artist. She was even made into a sideshow act. But when the rain came, the nation simply called her a rainmaker.

‘I know it sounds foolish...’

The woman who would become “The Mississippi Rainmaker” was born on November 13, 1871, to Joseph and Marry Jane Stoate. She had two siblings, Lizzie and William.

Joseph Stoate, a carriage-maker-turned-potion-concoctor, was known in the community for creating a cure for fistulas, the elixir being dubbed “The Stoate Microbe Destroyer.” Lillie continued the family business after her father’s death, expanding the remedies to include “The Stoate Pain Exterminator” and “The Stoate Chill Pad.”

For most of her life she lived this way in a small cabin on the outskirts of Oxford. And then one day in 1918, Lillie sent an odd letter to the president of the local board of supervisors.

She began the letter by revealing that when her brother, William, would go fishing, it would inevitably rain. It happened every time. He was “sensitive” about this ability, she said, and, later in life, he would only go fishing when he wanted it to storm.

She went on, writing that on a recent trip to Memphis, she caused it to rain even though it had been very dry. Then, a year later on a trip to Arkansas, the same thing happened. It had been very dry, but when she got there - rain.

“Last Monday I went out to Quick Mill Pond and fished all day. It rained Tuesday. Went just to see if it would rain,” she wrote. She said she intended to go near a body of water when a drought arrived just to make it rain, and invited the board to watch her do it.

“I know it sounds foolish,” she concluded in the third and final paragraph, “but that does not matter if we can get rain when needed.”

It is not known if any board members were enticed enough by Lillie’s letter to reach out to her. If so, it was not written about in the local paper. Years passed, and Lillie continued making her elixirs.

‘She came. She sat. She conquered.’

More than 20 years after Lillie’s initial letter bearing her hidden abilities, her rainmaking skills were to be put to the test.

In Frostproof, Florida, a city around 70 miles from Orlando, a band of citrus growers led by John Maxcy, chairman of the Florida Citrus Commission, were anxiously awaiting the arrival of Lillie.

This after she had written Maxcy, saying she would provide assistance where needed to kill the 5-month drought with her “strange power.” Maxcy hesitantly accepted this offer, telegraphing Lillie $25 for her train ride. Her expenses in Florida would be covered once she got there. If she could make it rain, there would be a bonus (a rumored $100). If she couldn’t, she would walk away empty-handed.

The press was already interested in the story, with headlines like “Rain maker is coming to Florida!” being sprawled on newspapers across the country. Lillie promised that she could make it rain anywhere in the vicinity of 150 to 200 miles. Just give her one to seven days.

It was a Friday when Ellie arrived in Frostproof. The descriptions of her were not endearing.

She was 67, frail, and “mouselike.” She was also called an “elderly spinster” who was “very deaf.” With a black umbrella in tow, and wearing all gray, Lillie selected to sit beside Lake Reedy during her time in the city, for her powers only worked if she was near a body of water.

Photos of Lillie Stoate during her vigil in Frostproof, Florida. ((L) The Tampa Tribune | (R) Fort Lauderdale News)

Crowds swarmed the 67-year-old during her stay in Frostproof. (The Tampa Tribune)

A green bench would serve as her thrown during her time in Frostproof, and after taking a seat, she screamed, “There it is! There it is! See. The clouds are gathering...” while pointing at the sky. The crowd around her said that it was merely a “cloud formation,” one they had seen every day of the drought.

Even so, the rain was close... to Lillie at least.

Day 1 ended with no rain, but she sensed it was near. She started Day 2 with a “man-size” portion of ham, some eggs and coffee. But when she got to the bench, much of the same. She sat with her umbrella above her head and stared at the water. She was “as confident as ever” though. “Just give me time.”

But even without the rain, people were enthralled. A mass of spectators from across the state had congregated just to get a glimpse of the peculiar woman. Because of her abysmal hearing, those in the crowd would write down their questions which Lillie read and answered to pass the time. She had a “cultured drawl” and there was a hush across the crowd when she spoke.

“If any skeptics had come to scoff, they remained to pray,” one reporter wrote. “They sensed something spiritual about the gray-haired little woman.” It was also said that Lillie was “absolutely sincere” in her endeavor to bring rain, and that “she was not a publicity seeker.”

On Day 3, a Sunday, one church held an all-day prayer service for Lillie. Some churchgoers thought it was not proper for her to work on the Sabbath. Others argued that sitting on a bench isn’t technically working. The weatherman predicated another sunny day. Lillie said he wasn’t a true believer.

And while she sat on her bench, clouds began to form in Frostproof. Soon, “light rains to heavy downpours” were reported in many areas around the city. In Frostproof, however, only sprinkles. Yet Lillie and the media deemed it a great success. As written in The Palm Beach Post, “She came, she sat, she conquered.”

When asked if she had caused the rain, Lillie quipped, “Why not? I didn’t say it would rain exactly where I’m sitting.” The next day, however, Frostproof would too experience heavy showers.

Lillie peaks out of a car window while downpours falls on Frostproof. She had become "The Mississippi Rainmaker." (The Tampa Tribune)

‘I know too much about what’s in the sky’

As rain continued to fall in Frostproof, Florida, Lillie’s star power was rising, with offers of stage contracts and radio appearances rolling in. The citizens of Oxford, along with the town band, had planned a celebration for the return of the cemented rainmaker.

There were her detractors, though. She had become persona non grata to the local weather community, who stated that “it’s impossible” for a person to control the weather. But in Frostproof, Lillie was a hero. She was the guest of honor at a farewell party there before touring other sections of Florida, and had been given $125 in gifts by her admirers and a bottle of French perfume.

When Lillie returned to Oxford, however, she returned in silence.

A cartoon of Lillie Stoate by Ripley's Believe It Or Not in the year 1941. "Always produces rain from a clear sky," the cartoon reads. (The Spokesman-Review/Ripley's Believe It Or Not)

There would be no band or celebration greeting her, for she returned to her cottage on a bus in the dead of night. She told friends she didn’t want any pomp and circumstance, and only “glanced” at the pile of fan mail that had accumulated while she was away.

But it wasn’t long before she was asked to use her powers elsewhere. First in Nebraska, then North Dakota. New Yorkers also “begged” her to come.

“I want to help people,” she said. All she asked for in exchange for her services was enough money to get her to the location and to be taken care of during her stay there. Lillie also felt strongly about only traveling by train. She did not like the idea of flying. As she explained it, “I know too much about what’s in the sky.” She did not elaborate on this comment.

And after her Florida success, she accepted her next mission. She was headed to the fair.

The Valley Mid-Winter Fair Debacle

Could Lillie be the salvation of Texas?

This was the question posed in Texas’s Valley Morning Star newspaper in December of 1939. She had just accepted an invitation from the Valley Mid-Winter Fair Association, where she would be pulling double duty. She would be a fair attraction, yes, but she would also bring rain.

But Lillie had offered her services willingly, writing a letter to the chamber of commerce in Harlingen, Texas, just as she had done to Maxcy in Florida.

“Surely you read or heard about my trip to Florida in March,” Lillie wrote the chamber, “when I broke the drought there... [I] make no contracts, but will accept donations from people who are benefitted by the rain, and are able and willing to pay. If this interests you, let me know. Can go any time.”

But there was trouble afoot.

There was, indeed, another rainmaker in Texas. A man named Joe Junkin. And he was none too pleased that “outside talent” would be brought in to end the Texas drought. Fair officials did not seem to care about Junkin’s concerns and went about business as usual. While they did this, Junkin was plotting.

Just days before the fair was set to begin, Junkin made a threat: He was going to make it rain before Lillie arrived, thus rendering her services useless. In response to the threat, fair officials did little more than shrug.

Then, another twist. Junkin said he would hold off on making it rain... but only if he was paid. (Fair officials did not accept this offer.)

Lillie left for Texas the weekend before the fair, which began on January 23, 1940. But before she could arrive, the rain came, delaying the fair by 24 hours. Lillie would later claim credit for the rain, as would Joe Junkin.

An elaborate stage was constructed for Lillie to sit on during her stay at the Valley Mid-Winter Fair. She refused to sit on it. (Valley Morning Star)

The 18th Annual Valley Mid-Winter Fair would officially kick off on January 25, and Lillie was one of, if not the, main attraction. Fair officials had constructed a large, elaborate stand for Lillie to sit upon during her rain ritual, but she refused it, instead opting for a normal chair. She pulled it to the edge of a local canal and sat.

But Lillie would find her reception in Texas more critical than it had been in Florida. In Florida, she had been deemed eccentric, sure, but altogether harmless if not endearing (unless you were a meteorologist).

In Texas, she was either a punchline or a punching bag.

The Valley Morning Star would consistently run unsavory stories about her during her time at the fair. They would call her “The Mississippi Mud-Maker,” and, in one column, implied that she was a witch and, had she been in Old Salem, would be “burned at the stake.”

She had also become an adversary of local religious circles. A firebrand Baptist preacher, Rev. Doug Carver, led the charge again her, dedicating an entire sermon centered around Lillie Stoate. It was called “Pagan Practices: Who Makes it Rain?”

After a few days at the fair, and only a light sprinkle, Lillie left.

‘Please thank Mrs. Lillie’

Upon several months of licking her wounds after the great fair debacle, Lillie returned to Florida for a palate cleansing trip to help the strawberry crop in Plant City, also known as the winter strawberry capital of the world.

Lillie, who knew too much about what was in the sky, arrived in Florida a bit shaken up. The train she had taken to Florida had hit a switch in Pine Grove, Georgia, causing both the engine and five of the train’s cars to flip over.

Two people, the engineer and a fireman, were killed in the incident. Lillie was unharmed.

The site of the train derailment in Pine Grove, Georgia. Two people would be killed in the crash. (The Associated Press)

Lillie Stoate reads the Tampa Morning Tribune newspaper during her vigil in Plant City, Florida. (The Tampa Tribune)

Once in Plant City, she paced the banks of Walden Lake, compass in hand, saying, “I have a good east wind.” To her this was a good omen. Several hours after stepping foot in Florida, the skies began to darken.

As she sat, a crowd of over 1,000 people circled around her, watching as she munched on strawberries gifted to her by local farmers. Her and the spectators watched the skies. Two airplanes danced above the lake as a “salute” to Lillie.

Two days later, at 4 o’clock, a cloudburst.

Lillie said it was only the beginning and that she would stay until there was “a good rain.. one that’ll do you folks some real good.” Lillie then moved her headquarters to Lakeland, Florida, where she sat beside Lake Mirror.

Eight days later, “downpours” came. The “best showers in weeks.”

It was December 1, an early Christmas present to the people of Plant City. Lillie folded her umbrella and boarded the train for Oxford. Minutes after her train departed, more rain. As said by a local mayor, “People are so overjoyed, they are standing in the streets in the middle of the downpours. Please thank Mrs. Lillie.”

She was a hero once again.

‘Rainmaker still not doing very good’

Another victory and, still, more requests. During this heyday, farmers from Missouri once traveled to Oxford seeking the fabled rainmaker in order take her back to their state to end a drought there.

But Lillie accepted a challenge in Arkansas instead; a decision, one could argue, that would be her downfall.

The first blunder in Arkansas was the location she chose in order to perform her ritual. During her vigil, the lake she was sitting beside, Lake Amorel, dried up, becoming only a “small pool.”

Things only became more bleak.

In an editorial that ran in The Tampa Times in 1955, Lillie Stoate was called a fraud. (The Tampa Times)

It had been four days and still no rain. A headline read, “Rainmaker still not doing very good.” There was also an earthquake. For a woman who believed in omens, this was a bad one. Lillie decided to try a different spot, saying that a new area would probably help the rain come. So she moved to a nearby river.

Crowds also swarmed her there, and, during her stay, she was the guest of honor at a barbeque. The barbeque may have been the only bright spot during her time there.

After little luck at bringing a respectable rain, Lillie retreated back to Oxford, saying, “I don’t think there’s any use to stay here any longer.” Her trip was deemed a complete failure. As one newspaper stated, the only thing dampened during her stay in Arkansas were Lillie’s spirits.

The Rainmaker Lives

Not much would be said about Lillie Stoate after the calamity in Arkansas. Maybe a stray story here or there, but, for the most part, she would disappear into obscurity.

And on December 3, 1946, only seven years after being crowned “The Mississippi Rainmaker,” Lillie Stoate passed away at the age of 75. She had never married. Her body now resides in the Oxford Memorial Cemetery where she is buried beside her father.

Her name, at least locally, has largely been forgotten.

As one Florida journalist noted after researching the life of Lillie Stoate, “I got the impression that although the Mississippi rainmaker may have been treated as a celebrity on her trips to Florida, her exploits did not create a lasting stir in her hometown.”

Yet in Florida, the site of both of her miracles, Lillie has become immortalized.

While mostly forgotten in Mississippi, Lillie Stoate has been immortalized in Florida. (The Tampa Tribune)

In 1996, the Lillie Stoate Awards were created. The Lillies are given to actors in the Orlando area “who make local professional theatre flourish by providing some magic... and a little refreshing rain.” An Orlando-based play was also created which centered around Lillie’s initial trip to Frostproof.

There is even a book written about Lillie, authored by the current director of the Frostprooof Historical Museum where photos of Lillie Stoate still hang. That director, Bea Reifeis, says that she does, in fact, believe Lillie possessed the power to make it rain.

So while Lillie Stoate never bore children of her own, she has seen her descendants in the form of books, awards, and plays. And, in that way, the legend of the Mississippi Rainmaker may never really die.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.