LawCall
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Careers
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Ask the Experts
Power of Pink

Lawyers: Fired daycare workers could be charged after scaring children

Lawyers: Fired daycare workers could be charged after scaring children
Lawyers: Fired daycare workers could be charged after scaring children(WTVA)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 3:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Video of daycare employees using a Halloween mask to scare little children has gone viral.

They’ve been fired, the owner said. Many people on social media have called for the individuals to be arrested. Currently, no one faces charges.

Could charges be filed, though?

“It appears that it’s an assault on what they’ve done, because, I mean, those kids were terrified,” attorney James Franks Jr. said. “They did not know what was going to happen. This was some kind of monster, some kind of creature, something. And they aren’t old enough to know that it’s close to Halloween and that people are going to be wearing masks and that’s all part of it. That was just simply wrong.”

Franks’ law firm partner William R. Wheeler, Jr. agreed.

“The kids were in imminent fear, obviously,” Wheeler said. “Just irresponsible on the adults’ part. It could traumatize the children. So, assault and battery could be the charges. But, it’s up to the D.A. It could be a misdemeanor. It could be a felony.”

Both men were shocked by the video. Attorney Jim Waide was too.

“The statute specifically provides that an emotional injury is a misdemeanor — either intentional or recklessly inflicted,” Waide said. “So, any parent could see the county prosecutor and bring criminal charges.”

Monroe County Sheriff Kevin Crook confirmed that his department is investigating.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A barge moves north on the Mississippi River under the Interstate 40 bridge connecting...
‘There’s not even 10 feet of water in the middle of the river’: Mississippi River water at historic low levels
Jaheim McMillan, 15
Teen shot in head by Gulfport police officer taken off of life support
Sara Lee, WWE star and ‘Tough Enough’ winner, has died at the age of 30.
WWE star Sara Lee dies at 30
#8 JSU prove ‘all money ain’t good money’, sting the Hornets on homecoming weekend (AP...
#8 JSU proves ‘all money ain’t good money,’ sting the Hornets on homecoming weekend
Miss. teen gives birth in bathroom, abandons newborn in woods
Miss. teen gives birth in bathroom, abandons newborn in woods

Latest News

‘What settlement?’: As Richard’s Disposal looks forward, one Jackson councilman says nothing is official
WLBT at 4p
Teen killed in ATV wreck in Carroll County, other victim airlifted to hospital
Phyllis Watts-Tiller, 54, Laurel.
Woman charged with murder after body found Wednesday in Laurel