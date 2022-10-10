First Alert Forecast:

LawCall
By Dave Roberts
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 5:54 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A cool front is heading our way Wednesday into Thursday, bringing us hopefully, some much needed rain.  Rainfall amounts from this next system are expected to stay well under an inch, but it does represent the best chance for rain in about 4 or 5 weeks.  Expect lows in the 50s every night and morning this week, except Thursday morning, when it will be in the 60s.  Temperatures won’t change this week very much either.  Highs will reach the upper 70s and lower 80s.  Friday night football looks great with dry weather and temperatures in the 60s and 70s.  The tropics are quiet, but some development is possible in the Southwestern Gulf of Mexico this week, before it gets swept up in the front, after it passes our area, taking it further away from us while absorbing it.  Otherwise, no other development is currently on the horizon.  Calm wind tonight and southeasterly winds at 5mph Tuesday.  Average high is 81 and the average low is 57 this time of year.  Sunrise is 7:01am and the sunset is 6:32pm.

