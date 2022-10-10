First Alert Forecast: much needed rain chances arrive mid-week

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Another beautiful afternoon with mostly sunny skies is in the forecast for the area. Temperatures will top out in the lower to a few middle 80s today, which is slightly above normal for this time of year. Our weather will remain quiet this evening into tonight as temperatures drop back to the lower 50s by early Tuesday morning.

Tuesday will shape up to be dry as well ahead of much needed rain chances by Wednesday from an approaching cold front. A surge of moisture will track in overhead out ahead of the boundary on Wednesday, which will allow for scattered showers and thunderstorms to develop across parts of the area. Rain chances will remain elevated into the overnight hours when the front itself moves in.

Drier and cooler air will follow behind the front for the end of the week with highs back in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees. We could see another chance for a few showers towards the end of the weekend into Sunday potentially from another cold front.

Talkin’ Tropics: Julia is a tropical depression this afternoon where it has now emerged over the Pacific Basin. It will continue to weaken from here as it drifts to the northwest. Elsewhere in the tropics, the NHC is now monitoring an area of disturbed weather north of Julia that has a low chance for development. It is expected to track into the southwestern Gulf within the next day or so where it could bring heavy rainfall to parts of Mexico.

