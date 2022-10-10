First Alert Forecast: dry start to the week; rain chance returns mid-week

LawCall
First Alert Forecast
By Patrick Ellis
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 4:49 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MONDAY: Kicking off a brand new work and school week – the weather will be picture perfect yet again. Expect a cool start in the 50s this morning – on the way to the lower to middle 80s by the afternoon hours. Dry vegetation and low humidity will still harbor an increased fire risk. We’ll stay dry and clear tonight with lows in the 50s.

TUESDAY: Lather, rinse and repeat continues as the week rolls on. Expect morning 50s to give way to afternoon 80s amid mostly sunny skies. Our dry stretch rolls on further into the month of October. Clouds will gradually start to sneak in overnight ahead of our next weather maker. We’ll fall to the upper 50s and lower 60s.

EXTENDED FORECAST: An area of low pressure will sneak through mid-week, a wind shift ahead of a front will help bring a wave of showers and storms Wednesday into early Thursday. While this won’t be drought busting, any little bit counts. An isolated strong storm can’t be ruled out. Behind the front, highs will ease into the upper 70s and lower 80s by late next week. Another front will be poised to move through by late Sunday, ushering in a more significant push of cooler air by next week.

Patrick Ellis

WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

