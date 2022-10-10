LawCall
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Careers
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Ask the Experts
Power of Pink

‘Cold-blooded murder’: Man shot multiple times inside vehicle near convenience store in Natchez

(WAFF)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 5:07 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WLBT) - A man was shot and killed inside a vehicle near a convenience store in Natchez on Saturday night.

According to Natchez Police Chief Joseph Daughtry, the shooting was cold-blooded murder.

Chief Daughtry says that the suspect walked down the street with an assault rifle and opened fire on Taire Jhonte Nelson, 39, and an unidentified woman who were inside a vehicle outside of Zippy’s convenience store on Martin Luther King Drive.

The Natchez Police Department says Nelson was struck multiple times and died at the scene. Officers say the unidentified woman was also shot but suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Chief Daughtry says he is very pleased by the information the public has given the police department so far.

If you have any information, please contact the Natchez Police Department at (601) 455- 5565 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 442-5001.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A barge moves north on the Mississippi River under the Interstate 40 bridge connecting...
‘There’s not even 10 feet of water in the middle of the river’: Mississippi River water at historic low levels
Jaheim McMillan, 15
Teen shot in head by Gulfport police officer taken off of life support
Sara Lee, WWE star and ‘Tough Enough’ winner, has died at the age of 30.
WWE star Sara Lee dies at 30
#8 JSU prove ‘all money ain’t good money’, sting the Hornets on homecoming weekend (AP...
#8 JSU proves ‘all money ain’t good money,’ sting the Hornets on homecoming weekend
Miss. teen gives birth in bathroom, abandons newborn in woods
Miss. teen gives birth in bathroom, abandons newborn in woods

Latest News

‘What settlement?’: As Richard’s Disposal looks forward, one Jackson councilman says nothing is official
WLBT at 5p
Lawyers: Fired daycare workers could be charged after scaring children
Lawyers: Fired daycare workers could be charged after scaring children
Teen killed in ATV wreck in Carroll County, other victim airlifted to hospital