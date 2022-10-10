‘Cold-blooded murder’: Man shot multiple times inside vehicle near convenience store in Natchez

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WLBT) - A man was shot and killed inside a vehicle near a convenience store in Natchez on Saturday night.

According to Natchez Police Chief Joseph Daughtry, the shooting was cold-blooded murder.

Chief Daughtry says that the suspect walked down the street with an assault rifle and opened fire on Taire Jhonte Nelson, 39, and an unidentified woman who were inside a vehicle outside of Zippy’s convenience store on Martin Luther King Drive.

The Natchez Police Department says Nelson was struck multiple times and died at the scene. Officers say the unidentified woman was also shot but suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Chief Daughtry says he is very pleased by the information the public has given the police department so far.

If you have any information, please contact the Natchez Police Department at (601) 455- 5565 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 442-5001.

