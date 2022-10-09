LawCall
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Careers
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Ask the Experts
Power of Pink

Tunnels to Tower 5K honors military, first responders

By Carmen Poe
Published: Oct. 8, 2022 at 10:18 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - It took a little over twenty minutes for Samuel Long to cross the finish line at the Tunnels to Tower 5K Run and Walk event that honors the military and first responders.

“I really just want to tell them, thank you,” Long said.

A Senior and long-distance runner at Jackson Academy says every step was in honor of the men and women who put their lives ahead of others.

“[This was] for all the sacrifices that they made for us that we may or may not know about,” Long said.

One firefighter, in particular, is honored through this race. In 2001, New York firefighter Stephen Siller died after running three miles in full gear to help people on 9/11.

Since then, Tunnels to Tower races have started across the country.

“It’s for them. The first responders, our military, and for all those who save our lives every single day,” Rusty Burke, a participant in the race said.

Burke has been running this race for the last two years, with extra gear in tow.

“I’ll l do it every year. With all my gear on too,” Burke said. Burke runs with an added 55 pounds during the race.

The money raised during these races goes towards building mortgage-free homes for families of first responders or members of the military.

“It really honors them. It’s why we carry that. I always run with it,” Burke said.

And on the eve of his 80th birthday, a retired brigadier general says the reason behind their mission is why he’s running.

“I’ve long understood and respected first responders and I know what kind of sacrifice they make,” Hilliard Lackey said.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘There’s not even 10 feet of water in the middle of the river’: Mississippi River water at...
‘There’s not even 10 feet of water in the middle of the river’: Mississippi River water at historic low levels
Video shows alleged Miss. daycare workers scaring children while wearing Halloween masks
Man arrested for breaking into vehicle at downtown Jackson parking garage
Shooting at Jackson gas station leaves 1 dead, 2 injured
Shooting at Jackson gas station leaves 1 dead, 2 injured
Wiggins Police Chief Jeff Thomas says the 1957 Chevy Bel Air was traveling south on Highway 49...
Couple was on their way to Cruisin’ the Coast before fatal Hwy 49 crash, authorities say

Latest News

Water distribution sites are still taking place despite lift of city-wide boil water notice
Water distribution sites are still taking place despite lift of city-wide boil water notice
(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)
Former Gov. Phil Bryant subpoenaed again, this time for texts related to Brett Favre’s pharma project
Slightly warmer into the week ahead.
Peyton's Saturday Evening Forecast
Jaheim McMillan, 15
Teen shot in head by Gulfport police officer taken off of life support