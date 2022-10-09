Lane on I-55 closed due to grass fire

LawCall
I-55 lane closed due to grass fire
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2022 at 5:19 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Traffic is slowing down on I-55 Southbound between the Woodrow Wilson and Fortification Street exits due to a grass fire.

(source: Sabrina Robertson)

The right far right lane was blocked off by the Jackson Fire Department to tend to the fire that is on both the median and the tree line.

Jackson firefighters are currently working to put out multiple hot spots in the area.

It is unknown at this time what caused the fire.

For those planning to attend the Mississippi State Fair Sunday night, prepare for some delays and an alternate route.

